Dr. Jeremy Lipman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Lipman works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.