Dr. Jeremy Lipman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Lipman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All around outstanding Dr who truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Jeremy Lipman, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Louis Stokes VA Medical Center|Metro Health Medical Center|University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Drexel U, College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipman has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipman.
