Dr. Jeremy McCormick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy McCormick, MD
Dr. Jeremy McCormick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormick's Office Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500
Washington University Orthopedics14532 South Outer 40 Rd Ste 210, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great- Dr. McCormick set surgery expectations and associated rehab timelines that were met- you cannot expect anything more
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. McCormick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormick has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.