Dr. Jeremy Pantin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Pantin, MD
Dr. Jeremy Pantin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from The University of the West Indies - Trinidad and Tobago|University of the West Indies and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Pantin works at
Dr. Pantin's Office Locations
TriStar Bone Marrow Transplant2410 Patterson St Fl 5, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2259
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeremy Pantin, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1407033376
Education & Certifications
- National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute|National Institute of Health|National Institutes of Health ? Heart, Lung &amp; Blood Institute
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- The University of the West Indies - Trinidad and Tobago|University of the West Indies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pantin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pantin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pantin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pantin has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Pancytopenia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pantin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pantin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pantin.
