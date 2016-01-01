Overview of Dr. Jeremy Pantin, MD

Dr. Jeremy Pantin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from The University of the West Indies - Trinidad and Tobago|University of the West Indies and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Pantin works at TriStar Bone Marrow Transplant in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Pancytopenia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.