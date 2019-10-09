See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Nashville, TN
Dr. Jeremy Pinyard, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Pinyard, MD

Dr. Jeremy Pinyard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Pinyard works at Nashville Addiction Clinic in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pinyard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Addiction Clinic
    5515 Edmondson Pike Ste 118, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    EnTour Health, LLC
    640 Massman Dr # 2101, Nashville, TN 37210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 997-0812

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Immunization Administration
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Oct 09, 2019
He is a wonderful doctor that Actually cares about all of his patients and their well-being , one of the most genuine doctors I've ever met! You will never feel like just another patient in his presence !!
Candace Webb — Oct 09, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeremy Pinyard, MD
About Dr. Jeremy Pinyard, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689933301
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeremy Pinyard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinyard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pinyard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pinyard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pinyard works at Nashville Addiction Clinic in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Pinyard’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinyard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinyard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinyard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinyard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

