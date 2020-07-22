See All Allergists & Immunologists in Beavercreek, OH
Allergy & Immunology
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Sikora, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Dayton Children's.

Dr. Sikora works at Family Allergy & Asthma in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Huber Heights, OH and Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, All Types of Food Poisoning and Anaphylaxis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Family Allergy & Asthma - Beavercreek, OH
    2359 Lakeview Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 431-0721
    Allergy & Asthma Associates
    8501 Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 237-5101
    Allergy & Asthma Associates
    2121 E High St Ste C, Springfield, OH 45505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 323-3585

Hospital Affiliations
  • Dayton Children's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylaxis
Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylaxis

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2020
    Dr Sikora is really great he takes his time explaining to you. He's got me on the right track with my allergies. Couldn't ask for a better doctor.
    — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Jeremy Sikora, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679667828
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
    Internship
    • Wright St U/Wright Patterson Air Force Base Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Medical Education

