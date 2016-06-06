Dr. Jeremy Wilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Wilson, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wilson, DO
Dr. Jeremy Wilson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Marion, IN. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.
Marion Surgeons330 N Wabash Ave Ste 370, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 660-7500
Maruion General Hospital Acute Rehab Unit441 N Wabash Ave, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 660-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He dealt with me through my colon cancer and since.
About Dr. Jeremy Wilson, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1518930015
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Mesenteric Lymphadenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.