Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wilson, DO

Dr. Jeremy Wilson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Marion, IN. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Marion Surgeons in Marion, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Mesenteric Lymphadenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.