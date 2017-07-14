Dr. Jeremy Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Wolfe, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wolfe, MD
Dr. Jeremy Wolfe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Wolfe's Office Locations
Associated Retinal Consultants P C3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-2280
St. Clair Shores25631 Little Mack Ave Ste 102, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 552-2092
Consultants in Ophthalmic100 Oak St, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 720-0906
Holt Eye Care2040 Aurelius Rd Ste 5, Holt, MI 48842 Directions (734) 572-1200
Rosenbaum Eye & Laser Center3390 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (734) 572-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeremy Wolfe has helped me more than any other doctor with my neovascular AMD. I have been dealing with my left eye problem for the past 15 years+. My vision is 100 percent better than it has ever been for many years. Dr. Wolfe visits are joy. He makes a person feel comfortable in conversation, regarding prognosis and need for follow up care. In all honesty, I would not hesitate recommending Dr. Wolfe to anyone in need of eye care. A wonderful young man!
About Dr. Jeremy Wolfe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Willis Eye Institute
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
