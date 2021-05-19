See All Rheumatologists in Fair Lawn, NJ
Dr. Jerome Barr, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (27)
Map Pin Small Fair Lawn, NJ
Overview of Dr. Jerome Barr, MD

Dr. Jerome Barr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. 

Dr. Barr works at Bergen Arthritis & Rheumatism in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barr's Office Locations

    Bajzath Rehabilitation Facility PC
    17-15 Maple Ave Ste 2, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 677-8759
    St Josephs Regional Medical Center
    11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2021
    Very happy I have been going to Dr. Barr for many years but I am writing this review today after I was in another state and had to be treated by another doctor. Dr. Barr takes amazing care of me and works with me to make me feel better
    — May 19, 2021
    About Dr. Jerome Barr, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1396914867
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

