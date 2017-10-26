Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerome Gabriel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerome Gabriel, MD
Dr. Jerome Gabriel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gabriel's Office Locations
Kaiser Health Plan South Phy 383611 S Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 945-2933Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:30am - 3:30pmFriday11:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
He is very compassionate and patient. He helped me a lot during pregnancy and post partum
About Dr. Jerome Gabriel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.