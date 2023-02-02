See All Neurologists in Sherman, TX
Dr. Jerome Lopez, MD

Neurology
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jerome Lopez, MD

Dr. Jerome Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Medical City Mckinney, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lopez works at Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders in Sherman, TX with other offices in Durant, OK. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Syncope and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lopez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Sherman (Main Office)
    321 N Highland Ave Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 893-5141
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Durant
    1804 CHUCKWA DR, Durant, OK 74701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 920-1151
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Durant
  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Texoma Medical Center
  • Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Syncope
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Syncope
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Knowledgable, personable, and takes time to answer questions
    Mark N. — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Jerome Lopez, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083612303
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Maryland School Of Med
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County General Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Maryland School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerome Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Syncope and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

