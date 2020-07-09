See All Hand Surgeons in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Jerry Chow, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.9 (53)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jerry Chow, MD

Dr. Jerry Chow, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chow's Office Locations

    15300 West Ave Ste 310, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 349-3388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Jul 09, 2020
    I was recommended to Dr.Chow by my dentist when I explained to her that I wanted a mole removed on my face. Dr.Chow got the job done. Fast and made it no big deal after going to doctors in the past who said it could never be done. He made it happen.
    About Dr. Jerry Chow, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1508831660
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chow has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

