Dr. John Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Evans, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4015
-
2
Ochsner Foundation Hospital Psych1516 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3339
-
3
Ochsner Clinic Kenner Mob200 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8588
-
4
Life Care Hospital of New Orleans Kenner Regional180 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8148
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Dr. Evans was easy to talk to and answered all of my questions. Would definitely recommend him to others.
About Dr. John Evans, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326076233
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.