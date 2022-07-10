Overview of Dr. Jerry George, DO

Dr. Jerry George, DO is a Hematology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. George works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P. C. in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.