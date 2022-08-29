Dr. Jerry Pruitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Pruitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jerry Pruitt, MD
Dr. Jerry Pruitt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Dr. Pruitt works at
Dr. Pruitt's Office Locations
1
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
2
AU Health West Wheeler1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
3
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
4
Au Medical Center Clinics1447 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pruitt?
Dr. Pruitt is the best neurologist. He’s kind and compassionate. He’s very knowledgeable and an expert in his field. He takes the time to answer all questions and explains in a friendly common sense way. We’d be lost without Dr. Pruitt. He’s an angel and is constantly researching and teaching new breakthrough medical information. Very impressive!
About Dr. Jerry Pruitt, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1316047871
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pruitt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pruitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruitt works at
Dr. Pruitt has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruitt.
