Dr. Jerry Sobel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Sobel, MD
Dr. Jerry Sobel, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Sobel's Office Locations
Sobel Spine and Sports4550 E Bell Rd Ste 110, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 971-8200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Honest, compassionate, focussed, really cares about patients., good listener, who takes his time to hear what is being said.
About Dr. Jerry Sobel, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477511913
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobel speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
