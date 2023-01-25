Dr. Jerzy Macura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerzy Macura, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerzy Macura, MD
Dr. Jerzy Macura, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Macura works at
Dr. Macura's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Woodbury415 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 684-9229
Syosset Hospital221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (844) 727-5795
Plainview Hospital888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerzy Macura, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1740243898
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macura accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Macura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.