Overview of Dr. Jerzy Macura, MD

Dr. Jerzy Macura, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Macura works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY and Plainview, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.