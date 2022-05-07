Dr. Jesse Doty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Doty, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesse Doty, MD
Dr. Jesse Doty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Doty's Office Locations
UT Erlanger Orthopaedics979 E 3rd St Ste C225, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doty?
Finding the right surgeon can be a daunting task, but I had such a feeling of peace after I interviewed Dr. Jesse Doty in regard to my flatfoot ankle. His clinical skills and medical expertise were very impressive. Decisive, but not pushy, he outlined the proper surgical procedure for me, and I felt comfortable in scheduling my surgery to take place within the following 5 weeks. That proved to be an informative time as his staff was in continuous contact with me via phone calls, and Erlanger My Chart messages. I was able to access online videos which explained my condition, as well as, the protocol for the day of surgery. Every base was completely covered. I’ve done so well with my recovery (very speedy) with virtually no pain or complications—a direct result of Dr. Doty’s excellent surgical skills and the goodness of God. These folks will take such good care of you! We are truly blessed to have Dr. Jesse Doty as part of our Chattanooga medical community.
About Dr. Jesse Doty, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851513931
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doty has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Doty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.