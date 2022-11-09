Dr. Jessica Childe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Childe, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates PC4802 S 109th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 392-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Everyone involved in my procedure were very nice and helpful! Dr. Childe was great and very informative!
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1568784957
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- University Of Nebraska
Dr. Childe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childe has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Elbow Sprain and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Childe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.