Dr. Jessica Childe, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Childe works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Elbow Sprain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.