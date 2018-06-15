Dr. Jessica Cunningham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Cunningham, DO
Overview of Dr. Jessica Cunningham, DO
Dr. Jessica Cunningham, DO is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations
Renaissance Physicians4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 215, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 242-4030
Mercy Clinic Edmond I 3513313 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 216-4004
Mercy Clinic Urology - Edmond I-352017 W I 35 Frontage Rd Ste 260, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 216-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cunningham is the best OB/GYN that I have ever seen. She was so attentive and kind through my whole pregnancy. Looking forward to having her deliver all of my babies!
About Dr. Jessica Cunningham, DO
- Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144494576
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Hendrix College
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery and Obstetrics & Gynecology
