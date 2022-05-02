See All Neurologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Jessica Kraker, MD

Neurology
3.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jessica Kraker, MD

Dr. Jessica Kraker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Kraker works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kraker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Neuroscience Center
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5561
  2. 2
    Tulane Multispecialty Clinic at University Square
    200 Broadway St Ste 230, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 02, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr Kraker for a few years now for my Epilepsy. After a lifetime of seeing neurologists (around the world), I am so relieved to have found Dr Kraker. Dr Kraker has such good listening skills, as a result, I feel understood after each visit. Thats so incredibly important for me as it removes stress and improves my mindset. Since, I've been in her care to manage my epilepsy my life has improved grately. Decrease in seizures and stress!
    J — May 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jessica Kraker, MD
    About Dr. Jessica Kraker, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275660631
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • University Of Maryland Baltimore MD
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Kraker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kraker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kraker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kraker works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Kraker’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

