Dr. Jessica Prebish, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jessica Prebish, DPM
Dr. Jessica Prebish, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona School of Med and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Prebish's Office Locations
Advanced Ankle & Foot4365 E Pecos Rd Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions
Advanced Ankle & Foot7400 S Power Rd Ste 120, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 962-4281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Advanced Ankle & Foot803 N Salk Dr Bldg B, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (480) 962-4281
Advanced Ankle & Foot2915 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 962-4281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prebish is an excellent foot Dr! I have been very pleased with her and just recommended her to my neighbor. I had bunion surgery 10 weeks ago and had no problems at all! I would recommend her to anyone that needs bunion surgery to not put it off and follow all the recovery instructions she gives you. She is awesome and I can not say enough great things about her!! Her surgery scheduler, Islela is also awesome and responds quickly to your emails!
About Dr. Jessica Prebish, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1407185093
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Vallejo
- Arizona School of Med
- Michigan State University
