Overview

Dr. Jessica Rapp, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rapp works at Bowling Green Medical Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.