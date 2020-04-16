Overview

Dr. Jessica Saunders, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Saunders works at St. Peter's Vascular Associates - Troy in Troy, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY, Queensbury, NY and Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.