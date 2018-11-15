Overview

Dr. Jessica Wertz, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Wertz works at Inova Medical Group - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reisterstown, MD, Westminster, MD and Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.