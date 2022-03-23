Overview of Dr. Jesus Lozano, MD

Dr. Jesus Lozano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Lozano works at Jesus L Lozano MD PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.