Dr. Jharana Shrestha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jharana Shrestha, MD
Dr. Jharana Shrestha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They graduated from Lady Hardings Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.
Dr. Shrestha works at
Dr. Shrestha's Office Locations
Weatherford Specialty Care937 Hilltop Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 341-7246
Eureka891 Eureka St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 599-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Shrestha to be a "very patient involved" Doctor with a wealth of experience when other doctors could not determine why i needed a knee joint drained several times, and had to use a wheel chair ,she diagnosed my problem immediately.
About Dr. Jharana Shrestha, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1548228125
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Metrohealth Medical Center
- Lady Hardings Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrestha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrestha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrestha has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrestha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrestha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrestha.
