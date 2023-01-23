See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Jian Shen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (176)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jian Shen, MD

Dr. Jian Shen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ|Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.

Dr. Shen works at The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Amsterdam, NY, Union, NJ, Goshen, NY, New York, NY, Paramus, NJ and Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shen-Spine Staten Island Office
    1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 708-6300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Amsterdam Office
    5010 State Highway 30 Ste 205, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 842-2663
  3. 3
    Center for Spine Regeneration Surgery
    1975 Morris Ave # 6, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 842-2663
  4. 4
    Shen-Spine Goshen Office
    2004 Route 17m, Goshen, NY 10924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 708-6300
  5. 5
    Shen-Spine, LLC
    215 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 708-6300
  6. 6
    Shen-Spine Paramus Office
    633 From Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 708-6300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Shen-Spine
    1202 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 2, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 708-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 176 ratings
    Patient Ratings (176)
    5 Star
    (158)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Jian Shen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164485306
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U C S F Medical Center|Ucsf Affil Hosp-Ucsf
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center|Wake Forest University School of Medicine (North Carolina)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Medical Surgery - St Mary's Hospital (Minnesota)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jian Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shen works at The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Amsterdam, NY, Union, NJ, Goshen, NY, New York, NY, Paramus, NJ and Latham, NY. View the full addresses on Dr. Shen’s profile.

    Dr. Shen has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    176 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

