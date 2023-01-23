Dr. Jian Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jian Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jian Shen, MD
Dr. Jian Shen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ|Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.

Dr. Shen's Office Locations
1
Shen-Spine Staten Island Office1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (518) 708-6300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Amsterdam Office5010 State Highway 30 Ste 205, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-2663
3
Center for Spine Regeneration Surgery1975 Morris Ave # 6, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (518) 842-2663
4
Shen-Spine Goshen Office2004 Route 17m, Goshen, NY 10924 Directions (518) 708-6300
5
Shen-Spine, LLC215 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (518) 708-6300
6
Shen-Spine Paramus Office633 From Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (518) 708-6300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
7
Shen-Spine1202 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 2, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 708-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I was in a car accident in 1980. Had back problems ever since. 2001 herniated L4/5 disc, had surgery. 2013 re-herniated L4/5 disc. Dr. Jian Shen did surgery. 2022 herniated L3/4 and re-herniated L4/5 discs. Dr. Jian Shen did surgery again. It has been six weeks since my surgery and this is the best I have felt in 42 years concerning my back pain. Dr. Shen explained what procedure he would do and showed me on the MRI where my injury was. He answered all my questions and addressed my concerns. Dr. Shen had a calming effect on me , he is soft spoken and exudes a quiet confidence as well as being one of the most polite people I have ever met. By the time I left his office for consultation ( instead of being apprehensive about a third back surgery) my fear and concern of another surgery was alleviated.
About Dr. Jian Shen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1164485306
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center|Ucsf Affil Hosp-Ucsf
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center|Wake Forest University School of Medicine (North Carolina)
- Mayo Medical Surgery - St Mary's Hospital (Minnesota)
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ|Weill Cornell Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
