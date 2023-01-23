Overview of Dr. Jian Shen, MD

Dr. Jian Shen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ|Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Shen works at The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Amsterdam, NY, Union, NJ, Goshen, NY, New York, NY, Paramus, NJ and Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.