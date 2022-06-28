Overview of Dr. Jianghong Yu, MD

Dr. Jianghong Yu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Homer, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BLESSING HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at Upstate Rheumatology in Homer, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lupus and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.