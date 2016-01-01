Overview

Dr. Jiangnan Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from XINJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Total Care Walkin Clinic Inc in El Monte, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.