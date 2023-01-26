Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Locations
Pain Consultants of Atlanta LLC775 Poplar Rd Ste 200, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (404) 351-7654
Pain Consultants of Atlanta - Fayetteville1233 Highway 54 W Ste 200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (404) 351-7654
Phi Fayetteville - Ep1267 Highway 54 W Ste 4100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (404) 351-7654
Jorge Amador MD LLC60 Oak Hill Blvd Ste 204, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (404) 351-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Kept comfortable throughout the procedure. Anti anxiety med worked wonders. Whole team was wonderful.
About Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225088198
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
