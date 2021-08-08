Dr. Jiho Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiho Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Jiho Han, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University At Buffalo and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists8001 Franklin Farms Dr Rm 130, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-6768
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists4700 Puddledock Rd Ste 400, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 430-6766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Richmond8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Han was very professional, explained everything and was extremely kind.
About Dr. Jiho Han, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University
- VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- University At Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
