Dr. Jill Roehr, MD
Overview of Dr. Jill Roehr, MD
Dr. Jill Roehr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Roehr works at
Dr. Roehr's Office Locations
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 726-8871Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Largo Medical Center201 14th St SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 581-8767Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 726-8871
Mease Dunedin Hospital601 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 726-8871
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went perfectly. Dr Roehr was professional and thorough with pre and post surgery consultation as well as the actual surgery. If you require surgery I highly recommend Dr Roehr.
About Dr. Jill Roehr, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104894567
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roehr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roehr has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.