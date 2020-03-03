Overview of Dr. Jill Roehr, MD

Dr. Jill Roehr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Roehr works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL, Safety Harbor, FL and Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.