Dr. Jill Schofield, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jill Schofield, MD

Dr. Jill Schofield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.

Dr. Schofield works at THE UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HOSPITAL in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Schofield's Office Locations

    Rheumatology
    1635 Aurora Ct Ste F721, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-0000
    Center for Multisystem Disease, LLC
    8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 250, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 366-6633

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Diseases
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jill Schofield, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972630531
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Multispecialty Autoimmune Disease
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Med
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Schofield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schofield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schofield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schofield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schofield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schofield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schofield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schofield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

