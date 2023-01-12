Overview

Dr. Jim Cheung, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Cheung works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Syncope, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.