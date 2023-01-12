Dr. Jim Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Cheung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jim Cheung, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He explained the many details and risks of the procedure after evaluating the need Friendly and professional Excellent results of the pacemaker implant with his team I highly recommend him
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, Italian and Spanish
- 1366489700
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
