Dr. Hankins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimmy Hankins, DO
Overview of Dr. Jimmy Hankins, DO
Dr. Jimmy Hankins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Nova SE U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Hankins' Office Locations
Coastal Health Institute915 W LAUREL AVE, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr Hankins for years. He has an excellent bed side manner and he explains in detail why you are having pain. He is a doctor that wants to help you improve your life while managing your pain. He has an excellent staff that share his great qualities also.
About Dr. Jimmy Hankins, DO
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013924232
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Meth Fam Prac
- Sestn Mc
- Nova SE U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
