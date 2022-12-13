Dr. Jimmy Johannes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johannes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Johannes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jimmy Johannes, MD
Dr. Jimmy Johannes, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of California Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Johannes' Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Long Beach Center for Clinical Research2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 223, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He answers my questions clearly and in an easy to understand way. I am confident in the answers and suggestions he gives me.
About Dr. Jimmy Johannes, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1275837205
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
