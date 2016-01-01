Dr. Jimmy Pham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Pham, DO
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Pham, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathis Medicine, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Delano, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Desert Valley Hospital, El Centro Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
Kidney & Hypertension Center17207 Jasmine St Ste 2, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 780-4179
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Delano
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
- Desert Valley Hospital
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jimmy Pham, DO
- Nephrology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1982087391
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles - Olive View
- Garden City Hospital - Michigan State University Statewide System
- Arizona College Of Osteopathis Medicine, Midwestern University
- California State Univerity, Long Beach, CA
