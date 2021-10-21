Dr. Jin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jin Lee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Medical/Oncology/Hematology1 Valley Health Plz # C-212, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5578
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I submitted a review last year but feel it is important to leave another review this year. Dr Jin Lee is an outstanding Oncologist that cares deeply for his patients. He is exceptionally thorough in explaining results from CAT, PET scans. Dr Jin Lee will be transferring to a different Oncology firm which is not known as of yet. When this information becomes available I will post on Healthgrades.com the new address and phone numbers.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1891766721
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
