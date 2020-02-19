Overview of Dr. Jin Li, MD

Dr. Jin Li, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.