Dr. Jin Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jin Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jin Lim, MD
Dr. Jin Lim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates - West End3450 Mayland Ct, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-6953Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
VA Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC161 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 430-3515Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
GREAT doctor! First doctor my daughter DID NOT cry for! He is kind, gentle, and did a great job on our daughter's tube surgery! I highly recommend him! I went back to him to look at my sinus issues!
About Dr. Jin Lim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1386641678
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.