Overview of Dr. Jin Lim, MD

Dr. Jin Lim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates - West End in Richmond, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.