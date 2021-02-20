Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jin Zhang, MD
Dr. Jin Zhang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Colonial Gastroenterology Asscs11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 534-7701Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Colonial Gastroenterology Associates400 Sentara Cir Ste 103, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 253-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would definitely recommend Dr. Zhang to friends and family. She is the best doctor I’ve seen, including family practice doctors and other specialists. She is friendly and caring as well as detailed in her explanations. She is the best!
- Gastroenterology
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
