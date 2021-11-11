See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jingmei Hsu, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jingmei Hsu, MD

Dr. Jingmei Hsu, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Downstate Med Coll and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Hsu works at Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hsu's Office Locations

    Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jingmei Hsu, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932362639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Downstate Med Coll
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jingmei Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsu works at Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hsu’s profile.

    Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

