Dr. Jinsil Sung, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and New England Baptist Hospital.
Boston Orthopaedic and Spine300 Mount Auburn St Ste 505, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 491-6766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Boston Orthopaedic & Spine725 Concord Ave Ste 3600, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (855) 267-8663
- 3 850 Washington St # 1, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 769-6699
SMG Norwood Orthopedic Associates1345 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 769-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- New England Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient. Explained what was going on very simply. Knowledgeable.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
