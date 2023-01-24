Dr. Jithin Yohannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yohannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jithin Yohannan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jithin Yohannan, MD
Dr. Jithin Yohannan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Yohannan's Office Locations
Bel Air - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine620 Boulton St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 893-0480
Columbia - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 910-2330Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent All my questions were answered
About Dr. Jithin Yohannan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1699047787
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto - Glaucoma and Advanced Anterior Segment Surgery
- Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
