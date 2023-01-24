See All Ophthalmologists in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Jithin Yohannan, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jithin Yohannan, MD

Dr. Jithin Yohannan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Dr. Yohannan works at Bel Air - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Yohannan's Office Locations

    Bel Air - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine
    620 Boulton St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 893-0480
    Columbia - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 910-2330
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iris Diseases Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Plateau Iris Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jithin Yohannan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699047787
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Toronto - Glaucoma and Advanced Anterior Segment Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jithin Yohannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yohannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yohannan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yohannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yohannan has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yohannan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Yohannan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yohannan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yohannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yohannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

