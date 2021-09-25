See All Dermatologists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Joann Salvemini, MD

Dermatology
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joann Salvemini, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Salvemini works at Stony Brook Dermatology Associates in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stony Brook Pathologists 1320 Laboratory
    1320 Stony Brook Rd Bldg F, Stony Brook, NY 11790 (631) 444-4200
    Miller & Garofalo
    233 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11023 (516) 773-4500

  Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Sep 25, 2021
    Dr. Salvemini exhibits excellent bedside manner and has superb diagnostic skills. I was very pleased with how thorough she is and always listened to my concerns. She answered every question I had, and I was quite impressed with her expertise. Highly recommended.
    John McNally — Sep 25, 2021
    About Dr. Joann Salvemini, MD

    Dermatology
    32 years of experience
    English
    1023062973
    Education & Certifications

    Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
