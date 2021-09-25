Dr. Joann Salvemini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvemini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joann Salvemini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joann Salvemini, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Stony Brook Pathologists 1320 Laboratory1320 Stony Brook Rd Bldg F, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-4200
Miller & Garofalo233 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 773-4500
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Dr. Salvemini exhibits excellent bedside manner and has superb diagnostic skills. I was very pleased with how thorough she is and always listened to my concerns. She answered every question I had, and I was quite impressed with her expertise. Highly recommended.
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
