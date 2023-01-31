Dr. Joanne Labriola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labriola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Labriola, MD
Overview of Dr. Joanne Labriola, MD
Dr. Joanne Labriola, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL.
Dr. Labriola's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care - Orthopaedics1801 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 790-1872
Duly Health and Care at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 790-1872
Duly Health and Care - Orthopaedics4115 Fairview Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 790-1872
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Would highly recommend Dr. Labriola. Had surgery 3 months ago on my right shoulder and now have a new shoulder replacement and no pain. Everything about the experience was excellent from the initial office visit to the last follow up appointment. Dr. Labriola is a caring physician and excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Joanne Labriola, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labriola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labriola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labriola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labriola has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labriola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Labriola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labriola.
