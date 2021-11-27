Overview

Dr. Joaquin Martinez-Arraras, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Catholica De Navarra and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center, Moore County Hospital District, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Swisher Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martinez-Arraras works at Amarillo Heart Group in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.