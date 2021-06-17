See All Neurologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Jody Neer, MD

Neurology
3.7 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jody Neer, MD

Dr. Jody Neer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine, Indianapolis, In and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Neer works at NeuroCare Center Goshen Physicians in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neer's Office Locations

    Neurocare Center
    2832 Elkhart Rd, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Essential Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electroencephalogram Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 17, 2021
    After years of seizures Dr. Neer has got them under control after many other doctors tried with poor results. The wait time for the appointments are right on schedule...never had to wait. He is very thorough in his visits and doesn’t act like he’s ready to go onto the next patient. The staff he has selected are top notch. I really like and appreciate Dr. Neer
    Tim Coyle — Jun 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jody Neer, MD

    Neurology
    25 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1720085210
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Iowa Hosptials &amp;amp; Clinics
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine, Indianapolis, In
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital
    • Community Hospital Of Bremen
    • Parkview Regional Medical Center
    • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jody Neer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Neer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neer works at NeuroCare Center Goshen Physicians in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Neer’s profile.

    Dr. Neer has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Neer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

