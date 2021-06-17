Overview of Dr. Jody Neer, MD

Dr. Jody Neer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine, Indianapolis, In and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Neer works at NeuroCare Center Goshen Physicians in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.