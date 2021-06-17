Dr. Jody Neer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Neer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jody Neer, MD
Dr. Jody Neer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine, Indianapolis, In and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Neer works at
Dr. Neer's Office Locations
-
1
Neurocare Center2832 Elkhart Rd, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neer?
After years of seizures Dr. Neer has got them under control after many other doctors tried with poor results. The wait time for the appointments are right on schedule...never had to wait. He is very thorough in his visits and doesn’t act like he’s ready to go onto the next patient. The staff he has selected are top notch. I really like and appreciate Dr. Neer
About Dr. Jody Neer, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720085210
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hosptials &amp; Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Indiana University School Of Medicine, Indianapolis, In
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neer works at
Dr. Neer has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Neer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.