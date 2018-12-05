Overview

Dr. Joe Lau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lau works at LIJMC - Dept of Cardiology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.