Dr. Joe Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joe Lau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Lau works at
Locations
LIJMC - Dept of Cardiology270-5 76 Ave Fl 4, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7330
Northwell Health Forest Hills Hospital Extension Clinic9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (516) 390-9242
Northwell Health Forest Hills Hospital Extension Clinic95-25 Queens 2 Fl Blvd Ste A, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 898-4922
Northwell Health136-17 39 4 Fl Ave Ste Cf-E, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 559-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring doctor who spends time explaining things in a way you understand. Very compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Joe Lau, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013175173
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-New York Weill Cornell Center
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau works at
Dr. Lau has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.