Dr. Joel Berman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Berman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joel Berman, DPM
Dr. Joel Berman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marysville, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orchard Hospital.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
-
1
Berman Joel F DPM812 4th St Ste A, Marysville, CA 95901 Directions (530) 617-1702
Hospital Affiliations
- Orchard Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
Dr Berman is not only a great podiatrist, but also a great guy. Very caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable about his field.
About Dr. Joel Berman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1679554778
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.